Sunny Leone Throws A Frozen Themed Birthday Party For Her Daughter Nisha’s 4th Birthday, See Pics

Despite facing many hardships and being judged every now and then for her past Sunny Leone has kept her head high and her dreams higher. And now she has made it big in the industry. Apart from being a successful actress in the film industry, Sunny is a loving wife to her husband Daniel Weber and a doting mother to her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah.

On October 14, 2019, Sunny’s adopted daughter Nisha turned four and the actress left no stone unturned to make it special for her little one. The pictures are going crazy viral in the social media, in case you missed it take a look:

Sunny Leone had adopted her first daughter Nisha. In an interview with Mumbai, Mirror Sunny had once opened up about how beautiful Nisha is and said, “Nisha is the best gift I could ask for. She is so beautiful and amazing! From being in a foster home to coming home with us, she has been adjusting to her new life, it’s so amazing. It is just that God brings people in your life when it is the right time. I look forward to see her when she wakes up in the morning and be the last person to see her when she goes to bed. I love feeding and playing with her. Last night, she was on top of me and we were rolling like a snake on the floor. I spend so much time on the floor these days. My floor is pristine because she runs around and plays. My life has changed only for the better.”

She had further added, “Daniel and I are truly hands-on parents. We just want to do everything because she lost that time and we want to make up for it. She needs to know that we are her parents now and we love her forever. Those are the changes that have happened and we have been waiting for it for a long time. This is a very special moment.”

In an interview, Sunny had once opened up about how she balances work and motherhood all at the same time and said, “It has to be done. There is no choice. If all the moms out there are reading this, they will know exactly what I am talking about. Kids have to be fed, they have to have their baths, they have to go to school. You (parents) need to give them proper attention and be there and watch them grow. You have to take care of the household, go to work and one million things have to get done every day. But, I am not complaining and I love my life. Yes, I don’t sleep much, but this is the best part of my life ever. I am good at time management and so is my husband (Daniel Weber). So, there is always someone or the other taking care of the kids. And we both are hands-on parents.”

Talking about embracing motherhood through surrogacy, Sunny had said in an interview, “This is truly God’s Plan! We didn’t know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all 3 miracles in our life. Our family is complete. Weber’s!! Lol.”

Here’s wishing Nisha Kaur Weber a belated happy birthday!