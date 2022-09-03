Sushmita Sen Expressed Happiness Over Charu & Rajeev Not Getting Divorce, Deets Inside!!

There were reports that actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa are going to get divorced. Various things came to the fore regarding their estrangement and separation. However, now both have decided to keep their marriage intact. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple shared this good news with fans on social media. Fans are very happy with the reconciliation between the two. Now Sushmita Sen’s reaction on this has also come to the fore.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rajeev and Charu announced that they are no longer getting divorced. Also, both have given their marriage a second chance. Actually, Charu Asopa has recently shared a family photo. In this, Rajeev Sen and his daughter are seen with Charu. Along with this, Charu has also written a very long note. Charu has written, ‘Marriages are made in heaven, but it is our responsibility to run them. Yes, we said we were ending our marriage and we thought we had reached a bad end and there was nothing further. Divorce was an option we were thinking about, we are not denying that. But, now I am happy to share that we have decided to maintain our marriage”.

Charu further wrote, ‘We have a lovely daughter Gianna. As parents, we want to give her the best. Her happiness and upbringing is our priority. We would like to thank all our fans who have supported us so much. Thank you for giving so much love to Gianna.’ Sushmita Sen is very happy that her brother’s house has survived the breakdown. She has commented on this post of Charu, ‘I am very happy for all three of you. Duga duga shona’. Replying to this comment of Sushmita, Charu Asopa has also written, ‘Thank you didi. Lots of love to you.’

Let us tell you that Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in the year 2019. In November last year, their daughter Gianna was born. In July, the two announced their separation. But recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple has announced to save their marriage. Apart from the post, Charu Asopa also shared a vlog video. In this, she showed how her family together prepared for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.