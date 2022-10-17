Taapsee Pannu Reacts As Paparazzi Ask ‘Aaj Chillana Mat’ While Clicking Photos; Fans Say, “Jaya Bachchan Lite”

Taapsee Pannu who was earlier seen sulking with the paparazzi at the event was seen bonding with the photographers. She recently attended Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party in Mumbai. Taapsee not only smiled at the cameras but also took a break for a small interaction with the media stationed outside the venue.

A video of her talking to the paparazzi has surfaced online. In the video, a camera person was heard asking Taapsee not to shout at them before clicking her picture. He said, “Aaj chillaana mat (Don’t get angry today).” Taapsee responded, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi. (I won’t scream if you don’t misbehave with me).”

Fans commented, “Kya samjti hai khud ko be chal……..,” “Chii kaisa thobra dikha diya,” “Boycott ke demand tho karo pls,” “She’s cute n straight forward…. the way she’s using word aap,” “Jaya Bachchan lite,” “Haha tmlog v siyane ho haa ..tont maar hi diya,” “I have seen her worst side .no matter how much she behaves fake she is exposed now. Ghamdi aur insensitive” etc.

Taapsee wore a red saree. She paired it with a gold blouse. She had a gift in her hand. Apart from Taapsee, several other celebrities like Kartik Aryan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal were part of the event.

Among others present were Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchika Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, filmmaker Guneet Monga and Manish Malhotra.