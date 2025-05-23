Tamannaah Bhatia Bags ₹6.2 Crore Deal As Mysore Sandal’s Face, Sparks Karnataka vs Celebrity Debate

Tamannaah Bhatia is now the face of Mysore Sandal Soap—and some in Karnataka aren’t exactly bubbling with joy. The Karnataka government roped in the actor as brand ambassador for the state-owned soap, signing a ₹6.20 crore deal for a two-year stint. But the announcement didn’t land smoothly online, where many asked: “Why not a Kannada actor?”

A government notification confirming Tamannaah’s appointment did the rounds on May 23. Manufactured by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), the soap has been a heritage product of the state since 1916—launched under the rule of Mysore’s Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV. Naturally, the starry endorsement stirred emotions.

We’re thrilled to welcome the iconic Ms Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap! A symbol of grace and versatility, Tamannaah perfectly mirrors the legacy, purity, and timeless appeal of our heritage brand

.#Ksdl #BrandAmbassador pic.twitter.com/TQe2tjeY4O — House Of Mysore Sandal (@MysoreSandalIn) May 22, 2025

On X, users questioned why the deal wasn’t given to a native face. “Why not Rukmini Vasanth?” asked one user. “We had many Kannada actresses who would have been perfect for a homegrown brand,” noted another, tagging stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Srinidhi Shetty.

In response, Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce & Industries, MB Patil, jumped in with a clarification. “KSDL has deepest respects for the Kannada film industry,” he wrote, noting that the state’s cinema is thriving—even rivaling Bollywood. However, the intent, he explained, was to go national. “The pride of Karnataka is also a jewel of the nation,” he said, adding that KSDL’s board made an independent decision after consulting marketing experts.

He listed key reasons behind the choice: social media presence, brand fit, reach, and availability (given non-compete clauses). “Our vision is for KSDL to touch ₹5,000 crore annual revenue by 2028,” he said, defending the casting of a pan-India star to take a 100-year-old soap beyond state borders.