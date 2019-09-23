That Boho Girl.

Get to know the Insta fame fashion girl creating sensation through her originality. By Aditi

What inspired you to start your blog?

I used to post ootd (outfit of the day) pictures on my Instagram back in 2014, this helped me gain a decent following and then I decided to take the next step which was getting my own website and there’s no looking back from there.

Did you have any professional help or did you created the blog yourself?

I did all by myself.

What was the most challenging moment in your blogging journey so far?

Handling brands and making sure I create innovative and good content regularly.

What is the biggest difference in your life post-blogging?

Oh! My life has turned 180 degrees. I’ve a grown as a person so much and the fact that I’ve a voice and it’s heard makes me feel so grateful for everything.

How would you describe your personal style and is there a person who is a fashion inspiration to you?

I love Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. I really like easy boho chic style.

What would you say that is the greatest satisfaction of being a fashion blogger?

The fact that I’m my own boss. It’s tricky but nothing compares to the feeling when you achieve your goals. One day at a time!

What was your greatest failure and what did you learn from that?

One thing I learnt the hard way was to be myself. I started watching and comparing myself and after doing this and getting reviews, I realised people love me for who I’m and I don’t have to restrict myself and follow what everyone else is doing.

Who do you think is your biggest competitor?

I feel everyone is creating such good content right now. I really like Tezza, I feel really inspired seeing her work

What do you think is the best social media strategy for getting more visitors to a blog?

Best strategy is to be more YOU. People follow you for your personality, I make sure I’m vulnerable and real there.

Where would you like to be in blogging five years from now?

5 years down the line, it will be still strong but with a lot more video content. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon.