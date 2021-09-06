The Court Rejects Actor Armaan Kohli’s Bail Plea- Exclusive!

Actor Armaan Kohli’s bail application was rejected by the Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court (ACMM) in Mumbai. A detailed order on the same is yet to be available.

On Wednesday, Armaan Kohli was sentenced to 14 days of judicial detention after being released from NCB custody in a drugs case. He then filed a bail application with the court. On Wednesday (Sept 1), Armaan Kohli was brought before the court at the end of his NCB detention, and the ACMM court sent him to judicial custody because the NCB had requested no further remand.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had previously told the court that it had seized drugs – 1.2 gm of cocaine – from Armaan Kohli’s home during a raid and that it had enough evidence to infer that he was linked to an international drug cartel.

Kohli said that there is no evidence to demonstrate his involvement in the serious crimes and that a little amount of cocaine was purportedly seized from his possession, making him eligible for bail.

The NCB arrested Armaan Kohli on August 28 after his name cropped up during interrogation of a drug peddler Ajay Rahu Singh. Two drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB in a raid in the Juhu area on August 30.

He has been booked under various sections (21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and attracts higher punishment. A day before his arrest, the central anti-drugs agency has arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit.

Armaan Kohli is an Indian Actor and son of film director Rajkumar Kohli. He had featured in the LOC: Kargil (2003), Salman Khan- starrer “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” among other Hindi films, and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show “Big Boss”.