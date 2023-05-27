‘They First Call The Girl Then…’; Adah Sharma On Facing Gender Biasness In Film Industry!

Adah Sharma, the star of The Kerala Story, has spoke openly about gender discrimination and other issues in the Hindi film industry. With the success of her most recent movie, The Kerala Story, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is in the driver’s seat. The actress has said, however, that she detests gender discrimination in the Hindi film industry. Adah has experience working in a variety of industries, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, where she has experienced “good, bad, and ugly” individuals.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story became a part of boiling controversy over the showcase of the conversion of Malayali girls into Islam by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

Adah Sharma Opens Up On The Ugly Side Of Hindi Film Industry

Adah Sharma recently admitted in a media interview that she detests gender discrimination. She clarified that a director’s attitude, whether positive or negative, is extremely important in determining how comfortable she feels in any sector. No matter which linguistic cluster an actor or member of the crew belongs to, a director who respects them will make their career easier. A individual who doesn’t treat others with respect, though, could ruin the energy. She expressed:

“I have worked with people from north and south, who were very amazing and not amazing also. I have realized it is the person. If your director is nice, irrespective of the language, everything goes very well. But if your director is not very pleasant and not very nice, it’s just not a nice thing. I don’t enjoy working in an environment where I have to wait ”

Adah Shah Faced Gender Biasness On Sets

Adah recently discussed her concern with actresses being called to the set first and then having to wait for the male actors to come up. She considers this to be a sort of gender discrimination that has no place in her field. Feminists and the film industry as a whole place great weight on the demand for equal remuneration for male and female actors. Adah contends that in order to fully address the issue of wage equity, the sector must first address the causes of gender discrimination.

The Kerala Story’s production crew and Adah Sharma visited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the movie set box office records. The actress appears to be taking advantage of everything the industry has to offer, yet she still fights for equality of opportunity and rights for women and people of all genders.