Vijay Varma Walks Away When Asked About Tamannaah Bhatia At IIFA 2023, Fans Speculate ‘Breakup Hogya’

In a recent incident at the IIFA 2023 event, actor Vijay Varma displayed a rather surprising reaction when he was asked about his co-star Tamannaah Bhatia. The incident took place during a press interaction at the prestigious awards ceremony, where journalists were eager to gather insights about the actors’ upcoming projects and relationship rumors with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma Tamannaah Bhatia Relationship

Vijay and Tamannaah have become the talk of the town ever since their new year’s video went viral. For the unversed, the duo were seen kissing at a new year’s party in Goa. After the clip started doing rounds on the internet, Vijay and Tamannaah were also spotted at the airport together as they came back from Goa. The couple is often spotted together going out for dinner dates in Mumbai city, recently the duo had also posed together for the paparazzi.

Vijay Varma walks away at IFFA awards night 2023

Vijay Varma has recently done a web series called ‘Dahad’. During the promotion of the same, the actor was teased by his friends Gulshan and Sonakshi Sinha with Tamannaah’s name. When a journalist tried to ask about the same to Vijay at Iffa he simply walked away without uttering a word. This has left the fans of Vijay and Tamannaah speculating if the couple is still together or has parted ways.

When the video of Vijay from Iffa was shared online, many people took to the comment section and asked, “Something is wrong, why didn’t he answer?” wrote one user, “Hope they are still together, they make a good couple,” mentioned another user. However, neither Vijay Nor Tamannaah has reacted to rumors of them dating or splitting.