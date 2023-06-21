‘This Is How…’: Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Trolling On Her Intimate Scenes In ‘Jee Karda’

Apart from her relationship with actor Vijay Varma, the ‘Baahubali’ actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also in discussions these days for her recently released web series ‘Jee Karda’. In this web show, Tamannaah has broken her 18 years old rule by giving intimate scenes with her co-actor Suhail Nayyar.

This is the first time that the actress is seen such a avatar on screen. Before this, she used to follow a strict no-kissing policy. After Tamannaah’s sex scene got out from the series, people showed their anger over the same. They began trolling the actress for crossing all limits for a show.

Tamannaah on her intimate scenes

A troll read, “Tamannaah is new sunny Leone in india. She is all limits in 2nd innings of Career and is doing Sex Web series like #JeeKarda, #LustStories2! Shame on you for chosing disgusting & shitty roles.” Now, Tamannaah has given a clarification on why all this was necessary.

While in a conversation with DNA on breaking her no-kissing policy and giving intimate scenes, Tamannaah said, “These scenes were really important to tell the journey of the people shown in the series. When you make a relationship drama, this becomes an important aspect of it, because it is the truth.”

Tamannaah further stated, “Whether people like it or not, it is like this. Suhail made this scene comfortable for me. We both had no hindrance to get immersed in the character of Lavanya and Rishabh. I think we understood that these people know each other so deeply that probably no one else in their lives know them. That’s why even in a non-intimate scene, our physicality was such that we were one. There was an intimacy co-ordinator on the set for us but Arunima made it very comfortable for both of us.”

About ‘Jee Karda’

‘Jee Karda’ is directed by Arunima Sharma and bankrolled by Maddock Films. It stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, and Hussain Dalal among others. It is streaming on Amazon Prime video from 15 June, 2023.