This Stunning Pic Of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Has Fans Drooling Endlessly; Checkout!

Rumors of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s planned marriage have recently been making the rounds online. People can’t take their eyes off the duo who are reportedly getting married in April 2023. They have admitted to being ‘more than close friends’ on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ but have yet to confirm their relationship or their marriage. They’ve been spotted together several times but haven’t given any official statements about their relationship status.

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth attended producer Ashwini Yardi’s birthday celebration. This was special to Kiara because Yardi had produced her first film, Fugly, and launched her career – making her quite close to the producer. The couple attended the birthday celebrations together and photographed with actor Riteish Deshmukh. Sidharth went for an all-denim blue outfit, while Kiara looked fresh with a dazzling golden skirt paired with a white top.

Fans can’t get enough of this picture of Sidharth and Kiara! They love every new picture they see. On the work front, Sidharth just launched the trailer of his Diwali release, ‘Thank God’ today, while Kiara will be seen next in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She’s currently shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan. There are also rumors that Sidharth and Kiara will be sharing screen space in Shashank Khaitan’s romcom next, produced by Karan Johar.

Pretty recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani toasted Shershaah’s first anniversary and made hints that they would work together once more on an unannounced project. And also, the couple is in talks for a romcom directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Sidharth is preparing for the release of Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, according to sources in the entertainment world. Alongside Raashii Khanna, Mission Majnu, and Rohit Shetty, Sidharth will be seen in the web series Yodha and the movie Indian Police Force. However, following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she will work with Kartik Aaryan again on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. She also has the Telugu movie RC-15, which also stars Ram Charan, and Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.