Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff To Get Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Eban Hyams

When you are the kid of a Bollywood superstar like Jackie Shroff and sister of Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff, you are bound to be in the limelight. But despite being the part of a Bollywood family Ayesha Shroff knows how to keep her private and public life sorted. But if you look at her Instagram posts you will know that she has grown up to be a glamorous diva and if you look at her pictures we bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off this superstar’s daughter. Though she isn’t aspiring to be an actress we feel she is a perfect Bollywood material. Ayesha has been in the headlines in the recent past for her relationship with her longtime boyfriend Eban Hyams. And if rumours are to be believed the two are all set to take their relationship to the next level.

For those who don’t know Ayesha Shroff has been dating Eban for a couple of months now. Eban is a basketball player and the two are head over heels in love with each other. Krishna and Eban’s started grabbing eyeballs when the latter had called her “wifey” in an Instagram post. Rumours had stated that the couple has tied the knot. But rubbishing the rumours Krishna had stated that their relationship is “just a term”. And now the couple is all set to get engaged and we may soon find their engagement pictures going viral on social media.

In an interview, Krishna had revealed that they had first met each other in Soho house. Recalling her memories of meeting Eban for the first time, Krishna said, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban.”

Eban Hyams had once referred to Krishna Shroff as “wifey”. Talking about the same Krishna had once shared, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”Krishna also talked about Eban’s relationship with her mother Ayesha Shroff and brother Tiger Shroff. She revealed that her mom and Tiger had met Eban and they are friends from the past 5 years.

In a throwback interview, Ayesha had shared her family’s reaction to dating Eban. She was quoted as saying, “They don’t interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I’d like to take my time and keep it between us for now.” When probed further about her marriage plans with beau, Eban Hyams, Krishna said it’s too early as they have been only dating for four months.

Recently on September 3, 2019, Krishna had shared some mushy pictures with beau Eban Hyams. The pictures spoke volumes about their love for each other she had captioned the picture as, “Minding our own business like it’s our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special like it’s heavenly.”Take a look at the pictures:

For the uninitiated Krishna was earlier dating Brazilian athlete, Spencer Johnson. Confirming the same Krishna’s mother Ayesha had once revealed, “He plays football and so does Tiger. From athlete to athlete, they bond on that level. Being the elder brother, Tiger is quite kadak with Kishu and needs to like the guy she is with. He likes Spenser. Krishna got him home, introduced him to us. He is cute, well-behaved and very caring towards Krishna. They are happy together. Besides, it’s not like they are talking about marriage. Let’s see how it goes.”

What do you guys think about lovely Krishna Shroff and handsome hunk Eban Hyams? Don’t they make for a lovely pair? Keep us posted.