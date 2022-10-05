Tinka Tinka Jail Radio: Inmates Paid Respect To Gandhi Through The Jail Radio In District Jail, Sonipat

By Tinka Tinka Prison Research Cell

“ De dee hamein aazadi bina khadag, bina dhal, Sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamal.”

This famous song, depicting Mahatma Gandhi’s life, was sung by Asha Bhosle in 1954. Written by Pradeep, this song got new singers and a new audience today. The place is District Jail, Sonipat. With bare minimum facilities in the jail, both jail staff and inmates came together to make the day memorable. Sanjay and Neeraj played the matka, while Chintu, Monu and Radio Jockey Master Kulmeet Singh sang the song. Harmonium was played by the staffer Kishori Lal. Kulmeet is lodged in the jail for nearly 18 years and leads the jail radio team. Jail Superintendent Rajender Singh and staffer Kishori Lal motivate the inmates to come forward for their practice sessions. Today, the song sung by inmates was released on Tinka Tinka Jail Radio podcast on YouTube. These are the only podcasts in India that are devoted to prison reforms. These are conceived, scripted and narrated by prison reformer Vartika Nanda.

Established in 1983, District Jail, Sonipat is soon to get its radio station.

There are about 1143 inmates including 100 women inmates against the sanctioned capacity of 745 inmates. 148 inmates are undergoing rigorous imprisonment. They are all eagerly waiting for the jail radio to become operational. They are already celebrating navratras through the jail radio.

The growth of prison radios in Haryana are part of an ongoing study on the Tinka Tinka Model of Prison Reforms. Vartika Nanda is the founder of Tinka Tinka Foundation. She is credited to start Jail Radio in District Jail, Agra in 2019 and in the jails of Haryana. The growth of prison radios in Haryana are part of an ongoing study on the Tinka Tinka Model of Prison Reforms. Every year, the Tinka Tinka Foundation also encourages inmates and jail staff by conferring exclusive Tinka Tinka India Awards and Tinka Tinka Bandini Awards. Dr. Vartika Nanda heads the Department of Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi. Her recent research on the “Study of the condition of women inmates and their children in Indian Prisons and their communication needs with special reference to Uttar Pradesh” has been evaluated as ‘outstanding’ by ICSSR.

YouTube: Episode 47: Tinka Tinka Jail Radio: Ep 47: Ep 47 Mahatma Gandhi in Jail District Jail Sonipat: Vartika Nanda – YouTube