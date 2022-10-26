“Together Or Separated?” Fans Worried After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Skip B-Town Diwali Parties

B-Town is buzzing with extravagant Diwali bashes. Many celebrity couples are making their presence felt at these star-studded parties. Like every year, many duos are turning heads this year too with their stunning looks at Diwali events. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chaddha-Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, are some of the star-couples that have added glam to festive nights so far.

But fans are missing the power couple of the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Till now, many famous names have hosted get-togethers to celebrate the festival of lights. But Deepika and Ranveer have appeared in none of them, nor did they share any photos from their Diwali celebration on social media. This is causing a stir among their ardent admirers because, in the recent past, there had been rumours of their separation also.

Expressing their emotions, many fans of the adorable pair took to the comments section of Padukone’s recent Instagram. One asked, “R u together or separated.” Another wrote, “Miss you baby,” referring to her absence from Diwali celebrations.

Now, putting this worrisome situation among fans to rest, one reliable report suggests that everything is fine between this gorgeous couple in tinsel towns. It says, “Ranveer has been travelling regularly due to his work commitments while Deepika is resting for a while and is only focusing on her work commitments. Deepika doesn’t want to attend them alone. So, she is keeping away from all the bashes.”

Earlier, when media mills were rife with the news of Deepika and Ranveer’s alleged separation, the two quashed all the speculations with their usual social media PDA.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is coming up next with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani while Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathan, Fighter and Project K.