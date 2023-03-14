‘Toxic Sense Of Humour’: Netizens Slam Ranbir Kapoor For Calling Alia Bhatt A ‘Loud Personality’

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine after welcoming their first child Raha. They are immersed in parental duties. While Alia has shared that she has become more open-hearted after the birth of her daughter, Ranbir seems to have some other concerns.

Ranbir Kapoor said he doesn’t want Raha to have Alia Bhatt’s personality

While promoting his recent film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir was asked about his child. He went on to reveal how Raha looks like and what he wants her to be like when she grows up. Ranbir said that he would like his kid to be more like him personality wise rather than Alia because he “cannot handle two of them” together.

Ranbir stated that he has told Alia he hopes Raha looks like you because she will be a nicer-looking person if she looks like Alia. But he really hopes she has his personality and not Alia.

Furthermore, Ranbir described Alia as someone having a “very loud personality, extremely talkative and very vivacious.” “Now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me. So, I hope Raha is quiet like me so we can handle Alia,” he added.

While Ranbir shared all this in a fun manner, netizens got disappointed with his point of view. Some called him out for passing misognistic comments. They found it inappropriate to talk about a partner like that.

Ranbir Kapoor trolled for his comment on Alia Bhatt

A user slammed the actor and wrote, “Ranbir is exactly the overgrown man-child he played in ADHM, basically.” Another stated, “I hate guys who do this to their wives. This low key mocking of their identity which they pass on to the kids. Found in many Indian families.” A third one asked, “Does he even love her?” “Why exactly did he marry her?” questioned another. A comment read, “Great actor but pathetic human being.” “Ranbir, you don’t need to prove again and again how toxic your sense of humour is.” asserted a user.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work

Ranbir Kapoor is currently winning hearts with his movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The film sees him alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Besides this, Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ and Kishore Kumar’s biopic in his kitty.