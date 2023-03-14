Satish Kaushik Death: Farmhouse Owner’s Wife Accuses Her Husband Of Killing Actor Over Rs 150 Million!

The sudden demise of Bollywood veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik has shocked everyone. And with each passing day, it is turning into a mystery. After recovering drugs from Kaushik’s friend Vikas Malu’s farmhouse in Delhi, now there is another big disclosure in the death case of Satish.

A woman has informed the police commissioner that Satish Kaushik was murdered by her husband Vikas Malu. There is a dispute going on between Vikas and his second wife. The woman has also filed a rape case against Vikas.

Woman accuses her husband for Satish Kaushik’s death

The woman alleged that Satish and her husband Vikas had a business together, and there was some monetary dispute going on between them. In August 2022, the two had a heated argument over Rs 150 million that Satish had given to Vikas. She also said that her husband was not in a mood to return Satish’s money.

Police found medicines from the farmhouse

Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from the farmhouse where actor-filmmaker Kaushik had attended a party a day before his death. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Rajeev Kumar said that in the interrogation so far, it has been found that Satish had come to Delhi with his manager Santosh Rai at around 10 am on Wednesday and stayed at his friend Vikas Malu’s house in Bijwasan. He had celebrated Holi till 3 pm.

Kaushik had his supper at around 9 pm and after a walk, he went to his room. At around 12 midnight, Satish called his manager resting in a nearby room, and complained of uneasiness in chest. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Postmortem report states heart attack as the cause of death

As per the postmortem report of the actor, preliminary cause of death is heart attack due to blockage of coronary artery. Death appears to be natural without any foul play. However, a final opinion will be given only after observing the histopathology study report of heart and blood FSL.

Satish Kaushik demise

The 66-year-old star succumbed to a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday. He was on his way to a hospital in Gurugram when he breathed his last.