‘Was Hungry But They Didn’t Offer…’: When Deepika Padukone Had Recalled Her First Meeting With Aamir Khan!

The Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan has a beautiful career graph. He is turning a year older today and on this special occasion, many stories about this superstar are floating in the media. One of them is Khan’s throwback picture with the reigning queen of industry Deepika Padukone.

When Deepika Padukone recalled meeting Aamir Khan for the first time

Actually, the photo which is now going viral was originally shared by Padukone. During lockdown in 2020, Deepika shared many snaps from her childhood on Instagram. She had once recalled her first meeting with Aamir through an old image of her with the megastar. However, Deepika later deleted the same for reasons best known to her.

In the frame shared by Deepika, she is looking quite young. It features her entire family. Besides putting this picture, Deepika had also written a funny caption with it. She had penned, ‘Old memories of January 1, 2000. I was 13 and weird. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd-rice to be fit. I was hungry, like I always am. But they didn’t offer me and I didn’t ask…”

In a now deleted photo, Aamir is sitting with Deepika who is wearing a black shirt and pants. Apart from them, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujjala and younger daughter Anisha are also there in the frame. It was clicked during their New Year get-together and Aamir can be seen in his look from his 2001 film, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

Aamir Khan-Deepika Padukone work front

Aamir was last seen in ‘Lala Singh Chadha’. He is currently on a break from acting.

Deepika appeared last in ‘Pathaan’. She is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s action thriller ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, she has the sci-fi thriller ‘Project K’, with which she will make her debut in Telugu. In this, Deepika Padukone is sharing the screen with pan-India star Prabhas.