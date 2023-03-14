‘Don’t Fit…’: When Salman Khan Had Asked Juhi Chawla’s Father For Her Hand In Marriage!

Superstar Salman Khan has been a charmer for ages. He is still a favourite of millions even after coming of new age actors. Over all these years, one thing which Khan has avoided is getting married. But recently, an old video has surfaced on internet where the actor is heard talking how he once thought and tried to settle down with his co-actress Juhi Chawla.

Salman Khan asked for Juhi Chawla hand in marriage

In the clip from his interview in 1990s, Salman reveals that he had once asked Chawla’s father for her hand in marriage and was rejected. When questioned why Juhi’s father turned down his offer, the actor said that he guessed that he didn’t fit the bill.

While sharing the video on Twitter, the user wrote in the caption, “This salman khan (red heart emojis)” indicating Salman’s soft-spoken nature at that time. In the clip, Salman is seen in a printed blue polo shirt paired with jeans and a hat. He quotes, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he would let her get married to me.”

The interviewer then asks him, “What did he say?” Salman reveals that he said ‘No’. When prodded to tell why, Salman replied, “Don’t fit the bill I guess.”

Netizens react to Salman Khan’s video

Reacting to the same, a user stated, “Heartbreak moment.” Another pointed out on how Salman is talking and penned, “Worst accent and he never speaks clearly. Barely opens his mouth while talking.” A third one said, “Bechara.”

Salman Khan-Juhi Chawla’s personal and professional life

Salman has worked with Juhi in 1997 comedy film Deewana Mastana. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Govinda. While Salman is still single, Juhi tied the knot with businessman Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children- Jhanvi and Arjun.

Workwise, Salman Khan was last seen doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He will come up next with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen and Prime Video’s web series Hush Hush alongside Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan.