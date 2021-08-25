Eating a healthy diet is also necessary for a human being to stay healthy. Fruits and vegetables are not only beneficial for health but apart from this, there are also some types of seeds, which are considered good for health. It also contains flax seeds. Consumption of flaxseed helps in staying healthy and fit. Experts say that for the supply of protein in the body, a person of all ages should include flaxseeds in their diet. With this, you can get enough nutrition. Apart from this, linseed also acts as ‘panacea medicine’ in many diseases. Its consumption is recommended in the treatment of many diseases. Actually, flaxseeds contain a good amount of minerals like fiber to manganese, thiamine, and magnesium, which are very useful for the body.

Flaxseed Consumption for Constipation

Fiber is found in abundance in flaxseeds. Hence it is often used as a natural remedy to get rid of constipation. You can improve digestion by including flaxseed in your diet. For this, drink a tablespoon of ground flaxseed in a glass of water once or twice a day, it will cure your constipation problem.

Intestinal Problems

Can also provide relief from intestinal problems:

Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are thought to be useful in improving inflammatory bowel disease and intestinal inflammation. Its consumption makes the process of a bowel movement easier and at the same time, it also provides relief in intestinal problems.

Heart Diseases

Keeps heart diseases away:

The omega-3 fatty acids found in flaxseeds are also important in keeping the heart-healthy. This helps in maintaining a normal heartbeat. If you consume flaxseed regularly, it can keep you away from many heart diseases. It is also useful in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol.

https://www.womansera.com/dimple-cheema-still-calls-vikram-batras-parents-twice-a-year-read-more-to-know-why/

Harms of flaxseed:

Consuming anything in excess is harmful. It is the same with linseed. Experts say that flaxseeds should not be consumed in large quantities, as they can cause an intestinal obstruction as well as cause diarrhea. Pregnant and lactating women should also avoid flaxseeds.