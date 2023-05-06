Turkish Heartthrob, Burak Deniz Arrives In Mumbai For The FICCI Frames Event!

Turkish actor Burak Deniz arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night as the guest speaker for the 23rd edition of the FICCI FRAMES event.

The actor’s casual but chic appearance made fans go gaga over the Turkish heartthrob.

Burak Deniz Meets Anil Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur At FICCI Event

On Thursday, Turkish actor Burak Deniz was spotted at Mumbai airport. After that, the actor, known for shows like Don’t Leave and The Ignorant Angels, went to an event with Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditya Roy Kapur.





FICCI Frames was held by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the 23rd time in India. Burak Deniz attended this event for the first time.

Burak shook hands with veteran actor Anil Kapoor as the two met on stage during the event, according to an Instagram video shared by a paparazzo. In the video, Burak also greets Aditya before meeting fans and posing for photos with them.

He dressed all in white for the occasion, wearing a white shirt with white trousers and white trainers.

Burak took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself hugging Anil Kapoor and wrote, “Thank you (smiley emoji).” The actor also posted his Mumbai trip in a series of Instagram Stories videos and photos.

He also shared video includes him singing Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s cult song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori in the car while commuting.

He also wore a traditional Indian stole that matched his white shirt. Burak also posted photos of his dinner and himself posing with hotel staff.

Fans of Turkish actor Burak Deniz flooded social media platforms with their reactions as soon as he arrived. “BURAK DENIZ IN MUMBAI INDIA ; LET ME BREATHE AND PROCESS,” one user wrote.

Another person commented on how charismatic he appears.

Millions of people watched this event, and I am overjoyed that India loves Burak.” Another wrote.

Another user shared a photo of himself with the Turkish star with the caption, “Thank you so much #burakdeniz sir for this lifetime memory.”

In addition to Burak Deniz. A number of other notable guests attended, including Abhishek Chaubey, Hansal Mehta, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Burak Deniz Reveals His Favorite Indian Actor

During an interview with IndiaToday.in, Deniz discussed his global recognition, his love for Indian cinema, and even revealed his favourite Indian actor – Aamir Khan.

When asked if he had seen any Indian films, Burak Deniz expressed admiration for Aamir Khan and said he had seen PK and 3 Idiots.

He is an actor, but he is also involved in a variety of other activities. He is a fantastic actor and the best in the world! “I admire him a lot,” he said, adding that he would love to star in a Bollywood film.

“I’ll have to to learn Hindi first, as well as being able to sing and dance,” he jokingly stated.

Burak Deniz Career

For the uninitiated, Burak Deniz is one of the most well-known actors in Turkish cinema. He has appeared in a number of films, including Arada and Don’t Leave.

Burak Deniz has appeared in popular shows such as The Ignorant Angels, Shahmaran, and Aşk Laftan Anlamaz in addition to movies. The actor is expected to spend some time in Mumbai for other project meetings.