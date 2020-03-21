TV Actor Vivian Dsena Is Suffering The Coronavirus Impact, Says Knows Value Of Relationship Now

Share

Coronavirus has become a pandemic and everyone is suffering from the same. Many stars have self quarantined themselves and locked themselves inside their homes. Life seems to have come to a standstill and many no one is seen on the streets. Among the stars who are facing the impact of Coronavirus outbreak, one of them is the popular TV star Vivian Dsena.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vivian was asked about his take on PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move which is going to take place on 22nd March. Vivian said, “It is a good move. We must have an attitude of gratitude. I am quiet and doing what needs to be done. Not much is changed in my life and lifestyle. I am not too social. Doctors and people who are working overtime in the interest of people surely need to be valued.” He added that Corona should not be reason for people to value relationships and bonds. “We didn’t need corona to value relationships and daily life. It is a wake-up call for everyone to take charge of life.” Vivian has always been very vocal and is also one of the people who hardly is active on social media.

India had registered around 250 positive cases of Coronavirus until now, while 5 people have already died due to the same virus. The most infected state is of Maharashtra followed by Kerala. Governments have time and again urged offices and people to stay home and only get out if completely unavoidable. Practising self-quarantine is the need of the hour. Let’s be safe and keep others safe!