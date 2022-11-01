How These Celebrities Are Living A Sustainable Life; Check Out!

A sustainable lifestyle is the IT thing. Since we are the last generation that has the liability to reduce carbon footprints, we must adopt eco-friendly products and ideas to conserve our earth. And many celebrities have been practising a sustainable lifestyle for the environment. Let’s meet some of them.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Being the founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, he constantly donates millions of dollars to various environmental activist groups. He also works for biodiversity protection, ocean and forest conservation and climate change.

Julia Roberts

She built an environmentally friendly home in Malibu in 2007, relying on sustainable energy sources. The Eat, Pray, Love star practices what she preaches.

Jane Fonda

The actress and acclaimed environmental activist Jane Fonda regularly voices for a sustainable lifestyle. She has stopped buying new clothes to end over-consumption.

Drew Barrymore

She stepped into the world of eco-beauty with her cosmetics brand Flower Beauty in 2013. She educates viewers to upcycle and recycle correctly on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Adele

She already renovated her home with solar power panels in 2012. And recently, she supported a British charity for sustainable, local clean water solutions.

Joaquin Phoenix

He repeated his previous suit in the 2021 Oscars to cut down on fashion industry waste. The Joker star also got arrested while protesting during Jane Fonda’s ‘Fire Drill Fridays’ protest.

Brad Pitt

He set up a foundation to support hurricane-hit, New Orleans. Pitt donated $5 million to build 150 greenhouses to combat climate change and global warming.

Gwyneth Paltrow

She educates readers about sustainable fashion and eco-friendly beauty through her online platform, Goop. Paltrow has always collaborated with and supported sustainable brands and designers.

Cate Blanchett

The gorgeous Australian actor is now the ambassador for the Australian Conservation Foundation. She campaigns for environmental justice and encourages people to change lifestyle habits to minimize climate change risks.