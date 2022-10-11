Urvashi Rautela Shares Picture With Sindoor In Her Hairline From Australia, What Is She Up To?

Urvashi Rautela shared a photo with cryptic note on her social media account today i.e. on October 11. In this photo, she is seen applying sindoor in her hairline. In the caption of this picture, she wrote, ‘To a lover in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion!! I need your companionship for lifetime with all the rituals and needed customs!!’ After this, she also posted an emoji with a heart exclamation. On seeing this caption, the trollers started taking a dig at Urvashi.

Urvashi Rautela is a famous Bollywood actress. She may not be seen much in films but she remains very active in the world of social media. For the past few days, she is coming into the limelight due to the caption on her social media account. The actress is constantly sharing such pictures, seeing which people’s mind has wandered. More than the pictures, their caption is attracting the attention of the people. Recently, she shared a photo in her private jet and said that she is chasing her love, she reached Australia and now she has shared a photo of her with sindoor in her hairline.

Earlier, when Urvashi Rautela told on social media that she has reached Australia, she was a victim of a lot of trolling. While sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Urvashi Rautela wrote, ‘Following your love … it has brought me to Australia.’ After this Urvashi shared her photo lying on the bed and wrote, “How can someone become so painless that on someone’s yearning, someone doesn’t feel sorry for them..!!” People are seeing this caption of Urvashi associating it with Rishabh Pant.