Urvashi Rautela Takes Her Top Off In Front Of Camera While Dancing, Video Inside!!

Bollywood’s actress Urvashi Rautela does not leave any chance to be in the news. She often shakes the internet world with her bold acts. She has a perfect figure and she keeps giving proof of this on her Instagram account. Urvashi Rautela is beautiful as well as a great dancer, but once she got such a passion for dancing that she threw her clothes off in front of the camera. Although this video of her is quite old, but her passion is clearly visible in this video.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is very active on social media. She keeps giving updates related to her life and work to her fans. Calling her the social media queen is wrong. But sometimes she also shares such videos, due to which she has to be a victim of trolling by people. Actually, Urvashi shared a video a few years ago, seeing which you will also be blown away.

Urvashi Rautela

This video of her dancing was shared by Urvashi Rautela on her Instagram account. She is doing dance in the video. Urvashi Rautela takes off her top while dancing. The actress is dancing to her superhit song ‘Bijli Ki Taar’. This song was sung by Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar and she was seen in the song.

Urvashi Rautela

Let us tell you that if we talk about the work front of Urvashi Rautela, who ruled the hearts of fans due to her sexy and killer looks, she will soon be seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. Urvashi will be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in this series. Apart from this, Urvashi also has many big films in the coming time.