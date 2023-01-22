Users Announce Boycott Of Ekta Kapoor’s Film Even Before Its Release, Trolled Fiercely!!

TV’s popular producer Ekta Kapoor remains in discussion about her popular serials. Apart from TV dramas, Ekta also produces many films and web series under the banner of Alt Balaji. Ekta Kapoor often makes Bigg Boss contestants the face of her films and TV shows. Meanwhile, the news is coming that Ekta Kapoor has chosen Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the heroine for her next film in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Ekta Kapoor

Let us tell you that in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Ekta Kapoor will be seen in the show along with director Dibakar Banerjee. During this, Ekta was seen enjoying a lot with the contestants. Ekta makes Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary and Archana Gautam recreate a popular scene from ‘Naagin 6’. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thackeray also do the same scene. Among all, Ekta likes Nimrit’s act more and she chooses Nimrit for one of the segments in the second sequel of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Her fans are looking very happy when Ekta has chosen Nimrit. On the other hand, some people are also trolling her and Nimrit because of this film. Many users declared the film a flop even before its release. Ekta’s film has started getting trolled on social media. One user said, ‘This film of Ekta will be boycotted.’ On the other hand, another user said, ‘Nimrit has ruined her own career by taking this decision.’

Let us tell you that the first part of Ekta Kapoor’s film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ was released in the year 2010, which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film was based on three separate but interrelated stories about honor killings, an MMS scandal, and a sting operation. Now its second part is also going to come soon, for which Ekta has chosen Nimrit.