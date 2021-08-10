Varun Dhawan continues Shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo After 8 Months & Shares ‘Some Nervous’ Moments.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. After wrapping up the first schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in December last year. Varun Dhawan has resumed shooting for the remaining leg.

Varun Dhawan is continuously seen treating buffs with incredible posts on social media. On Tuesday afternoon, the actor took to Instagram and shared his pictures from the set of his next film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. He had wrapped up the first schedule earlier, and now the team is all set to start shooting for their next schedules. Raj Mehta. Along with the pictures, Varun shared that he is ‘nervous’ as he resumes the shoot.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday started up filming his upcoming feature Jug Jugg Jeeyo, eight months after the team wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the film’s set. Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #JugJuggJeyo again,” the 34-year-old actor posted.

Mehta, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 comedy Good Newz, also shared a picture on Instagram. “Eight months later… Here we go again! Take 2,” he posted and tagged the actors.

Last December, the shooting of the film was briefly halted after Mehta, Neetu Singh and Varun Dhawan had tested positive for Covid-19. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also round out the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

For this film, Varun will also be seen sharing the dance floor with superstar Anil Kapoor. Varun Dhawan has dedicated all his time and energy to perfecting his dance moves for this number, post the wrapping of his shooting schedule of Bhediya.

The film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta is a light-hearted comedy-drama that traces the lives of two couples from two generations. Besides Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Raj Mehta, who directed the multi-starrer comedy film Good Newz earlier, is set to tell the tale of love and a generation gap through his new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This wholesome family entertainment film went on floors in November 2020, but was soon halted as multiple actors contracted COVID-19 – Varun Dhawan also tested positive.