Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Spotted On A Dinner Date, Are Things Getting Serious?

With back-to-back hit films in his kitty, 2018 proved to be a wonderful year for Vicky Kaushal. The Masaan debutant has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Tall dark handsome Vicky Kaushal who had no godfather in the industry started grabbing eyeballs, and even before we could realize we had already fallen in love with him. It was last year when Vicky started dating television actress Harleen Sethi. They were often spotted on dates and movies. And within a few months after they started dating news came and broke our hearts. Vicky had broken up with Harleen and although no specified reason has come up but the alleged link up with Katrina Kaif was imposed as one of the causes.

Rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina have been floating since the longest time. The two were also spotted together on several occasions and it only added fuel to the existing rumours. Recently Vicky and Katrina were spotted together yet again and we wonder what’s brewing between the two. Katrina looked beautiful in a floral knee-length dress while Vicky kept it casual in a blue shirt and a pair of denim. Take a look at the picture below.

A few months back, Katrina had opened up on her dating rumours with Vicky Kaushal in an interview with SpotBoye.com. She had stated, “It doesn’t even matter. These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That’s what will make you sustain, that’s what the audience loves you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into the spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful.”

At the Zee Cine Awards where Vicky and Kartik were hosting the show. When Katrina won the best actress award for her film Zero Vicky asked her, “How’s the josh” To which Katrina replied “High Sir”, leaving Vicky blushing. Seeing the camaraderie between the two between the couple, Vicky’s co-host ended up saying “High Sir?, Haaye Sir” leaving both of them blushing. On Koffee with Karan Katrina had revealed that she would like to work with Vicky as they would make a great pair.

A couple of months ago, a source close to the couple had revealed to ET, “Katrina and Vicky are very much single and are not dating. The couple flirts when they meet, but there is nothing serious going on between the two. Contrary to reports, Vicky and Katrina are not in a relationship.”

Well, we really hope that Vicky and Katrina’s dating rumours turn out to be true as they would make for a beautiful pair.