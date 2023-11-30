Vir Das Reveals He’s Getting back to Acting Soon, Write Jokes About the International Emmy Award Win

In this interview, the stand-up comedian shares how he turns the ‘loud’ hate and love he keeps receiving on social media into a joke, because “all’s well that ends well.” International Emmy Award winner Vir Das also spills the beans on his acting endevours and shares how he’s co-directed a feature film and will be seen co-running a show on OTT as well.

Vir Das said he wasn't expecting the award, but was there to cheer for Shefali Shah

He adds that he wasn’t expecting the award, but was there to cheer for Shefali Shah. “I am the only comedy special (Vir Das: Landing) but Derry Girls and this Argentinian show are massive. Hundreds of people work on it and it costs a lot of money. So it is not like an actor against an actor. When they said there’s a tie, statistically the odds of that happening are rare because how their system works. So me and Derry Girls getting the same amount of votes is statistically a very rare thing that happened. When I saw there were two envelopes, that’s the only time I thought that I had a chance because otherwise I was there to cheer for Shefali Shah, who I thought was definitely going to win. And after that I don’t remember anything.”

Talking about his new office, and his upcoming projects which include co-directing and acting in a feature film, he says, “Now we have a new office. I’ll be directing a feature and co-running a show soon and also star in a feature, so this space will serve as a production space for both of these projects.”

“I just wrapped up a series with Amazon, and one with Applause, so it’s been an acting year. I’ll be acting more from this point on. But it has to really be special because stand-up is really fun. If I am going to take three months off on an acting goal then it has to be really special to compete with stand-up. Now one is able to bring an audience on the table, one is being able to create the work that one is acting in a little bit as well,” he adds.

When asked if that negative noise matters to him today, he said, it’ll all end up becoming one of his jokes. He said, “Look, all’s well that ends well and the best end for it is to be a joke. The darker moment in your life and the happiest moment in your life will all be a joke anyway. So, I am going to write about the Emmy award very soon as well. This big International Emmy award, which I am very grateful for, will become a joke.”