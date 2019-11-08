Vivek Dahiya Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Wife Divyanka Tripathi Amidst A Live Football Match, See Pics

It is truly said that one who is destined together will meet in some or the other way. Divyanka and Vivek’s love story, in this context, is no less than a dream. The couple met on the sets of ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ and their feelings grew for each other and they finally tied the knot on 8 July 2016. The couple has been enjoying their marital life to the fullest.

Vivek Dahiya celebrated his 35th birthday with wife Divyanka in Manchester amidst a live football match between Manchester United and Partizan. Vivek took to Instagram to share that it was his “best birthday ever” along with some pictures from the celebrations. Take a look:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for years now. In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times the actress had shared her feeling of being married and said, “Any woman would be happy when she is taken care of and pampered [by her husband]. The same applies to me. Ever since I got married, I have been in a blissful state. I recommend marriage to everyone.

She had further added, “People say, “Shaadi ka ladoo khao toh pachtao, naa kaho toh pachtao (You regret getting married, and regret not getting married).” But I don’t understand why people regret either. All one has to do is find an eligible partner. And if you have enough patience, and if you are understanding and can adjust a little bit, life can be beautiful after marriage. It’s really wonderful to have a BFF (best friend forever) in the form of your partner.”

In another interview with Deccan Chronicle, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya spoke about the do’s and don’t’s of a relationship. While Vivek had shared, “Be loyal. Don’t hide anything from your partner. Always be transparent. Love your partner unconditionally. Avoid invading each other’s space”, Divyanka said, “Respect your partner. Be happy with your partner’s happiness. Never fight with or disrespect your partner in front of other people.”

Here’s wishing Vivek Dahiya a very happy birthday!