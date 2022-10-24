‘We’re Not That Rich’: Janhvi Kapoor Says Boney Kapoor Doen’t Pay Producers To Get Her Films

The debate over nepotism in Bollywood is not new. But it serves headlines every time an actor comments on it. Recently, late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, who is often trolled for signing big films due to her influential background has said that she get good projects solely because of her talent.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi admitted that her familial connections with some famous production houses helped in landing first few movies of her career but thereafter, it was all different.

Contrary to what her haters say, she said that she and her dad cannot afford to pay people to cast her in movies, and so she has been getting good films purely on the basis of her acting prowess.

On being asked if she’s over the criticisms that she has been facing since the start of her career, Janhvi said, “I’ve analysed this on the basis of the kind of opportunities that I’m getting. My first film, yes, perhaps there was a curiosity about me being Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter. And maybe that curiosity extended to my second film. But what about the ones after that? They’ve seen me now. What curiosity could there possibly be anymore?”

“Now if I’m getting any work, it must be on the merit of what they think I can offer. It’s not like I’m paying people to take me (in their films). I’m not that rich. Nor is my dad. They must’ve appreciated something about me. Nobody is so large-hearted that they’d launch a star-kid and take a monetary loss,” she added.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor forayed into Bollywood with Dharma Productions Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She with coming up next with Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal. Besides this, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.