What! Sonam Kapoor Feels Sorry That She Married Anand Ahuja, Apologizes To Her Fan

Sonam Kapoor, the style icon of Bollywood, has also proved her mettle with her acting in Neerja. She has been an actress who is deeply rooted yet flying high. She did phenomenal with her movies and when she found the time to be right, she settled down with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja. She married him in May 2018 in a big fat punjabi wedding and has now been jumping cities with him. They two can be seen totally madly in love.

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and regularly posts pictures of videos of herself. During such a live session on her Instagram with an entertainment portal, a fan told Sonam that he loved her so much and wanted to marry her but she broke his heart when she got married to Anand Ahuja. Further, he told that he even cried badly after her wedding. To this, the beautiful actress apologised to the fan and said “I am sorry”.

Well, It was so kind as to apologize to her fan and that guy must have felt better after listening to this right from Sonam Kapoor.

Recently, Sonam praised the Indian government for the manner in which it is tackling the coronavirus outbreak after she returned from a foreign trip. Currently, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja has isolated themselves after returning from London.