When Esha Deol Talked About Her Relationship With Step Brother Sunny Deol: ‘See Him As…’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently grabbing limelight for two reasons. First for his upcoming film ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ and second for his son Karan Deol’s marriage with Drisha Acharya. Karan and Drisha’s wedding pictures have caused a stir on social media.

The entire Deol family was seen having a gala time together at the wedding festivities. However, Hema Malini and her two daughters- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol’s absence from Karan’s special occasion set the tongues rolling.

Hema, Esha and Ahana did not attend the event. Soon after, many old stories of a rift between Hema and her two daughters with Dharmendra’s earlier family are circulating on social media. Though Esha could not be a part of Karan’s wedding, she wished the newlywed couple on social media putting a stop on all the negative stories getting published on their family. After this, now fans are eager to know what kind of relationship does Esha shares with Sunny.

Esha considers Sunny Deol as her father

According to Jansatta’s report, Esha has talked about her relationship with Sunny in Hema’s biography which came out in 2017. She revealed that she ties rakhi to both her step-brothers Sunny and Bobby. The actress shared that she considers Sunny as her father and doesn’t need to tell the world how the relationship between her and Sunny is. She also said that she knows the world thinks differently about their relationship.

Esha further stated, “Deol family does not want to show their relationship. Sunny Bhaiya is very innovative and also kind-hearted. I consider him as a father. Bobby Bhaiya also behaves nicely but he is a bit reserved.”

Let us tell you that when Esha Deol tied the knot in the year 2012, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol did not attend her wedding. Though they don’t click or share pictures with each other, they do comment on each other’s posts on Instagram.