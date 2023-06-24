‘She Was Strict’: Neena Gupta Says Her Mother Never Talked To Her About Periods, Sex!

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is a perfect example of ‘age is just a number’. The actress has kickstarted second innings of her career at the age of 60 and is going great with it. Neena will soon appear in Netflix’s anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. In the series, she will portray the role of an elderly grandmother whose thoughts about sex are quite open.

However, in a recent interview, the actress has revealed that in real life, she was brought up in such an environment where topics like sex and periods were not talked about at all. She has shared how strict her mother was.

Mother did not talk about sex and periods

Talking to Indian Express, the actress said, “We had no knowledge about sex. My mother never told me what sex is. She never told me what periods are. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not allow me to go to the movies even with my female friends.”

“In earlier times, girls used to get some information only before marriage. They were told what would happen on the first night, so that they would not be scared or the boy would not run away. However, women were dictated that it was their job to produce children and that they had to fulfill their duty when their husbands asks for sex,” added Neena.

Talking about Neena Gupta’s love story, the actress had an affair with cricketer Vivian Richards in the 80s. She became pregnant during the relationship. Vivian did not marry Neena. But despite this, the actress gave birth to a daughter named Masaba who is now an actress and fashion designer. While being a single mother, the veteran actress struggled a lot and also listened to people’s taunts. Later, Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in 2008.

For the unversed, ‘Lust Stories 2’ will show four different stories helmed by Amit Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Apart from Neena, the show stars Amrita Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tilottama Shome, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. It will be released on 29 June.