Which Secret Is Ankit Hiding From Everyone That Priyanka Is Scared Of Getting Disclosed!!

The Bigg Boss is such a house where enemies become friends, and the old friendship turns into enmity. It seems that now the friendship between Priyanka and Ankit has also reached such a point where love is replaced by hatred and anger. At least this is what it looks like seeing the tension going on between the two in the house. Both had taken entry as partners in the house. Then seeing their amazing chemistry, it seemed that together they would be difficult to be handled by the family members, but at this time their own relationship is at stake.

Priyanka and Ankit

Till now Ankit has kept himself away from all the matters of the house. While Priyanka also gets involved in those issues in which her arrival is unnecessary, now when Ankit starts speaking after listening to Salman Khan’s scolding, the front has been opened against Priyanka first. Recently, there has been a lot of debate in the house between Priyanka and Shalin. In this fight, Ankit was seen supporting Priyanka only, but due to unnecessarily tossing this thing again and again, Ankit got a little angry with Priyanka. Now, this resentment has become a big issue between these two.

Priyanka

In the new promo of the show, Priyanka and Ankit are seen sitting together and then there is a debate between them. Priyanka asks Ankit what happened why are you sitting like this. On which Ankit says whether he will have to take her permission for this. After which Priyanka gets angry and says that keep this attitude, do not expect anything from me, to which Ankit also turns back and replies that he has no hope from Priyanka. Then Ankit angrily says that I should tell your old things in the camera. On this, Priyanka gets furious and tells her not to threaten him like this.

Ankit

Not only this, while Priyanka calls Ankit a lousy boy, Ankit also does not hesitate to call her a lousy girl. It is clear from this promo that there is going to be a big ruckus somewhere in the friendship, which will not only be enjoyed by all the family members but will also make this week of Bigg Boss special.