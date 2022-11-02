Mandira Bedi Shares Pic Of Her Wearing Same Saree She Wore During 2003 World Cup; Fans Say, “Consistency Is Visible”

Actress Mandira Bedi gave her fans a glance at her latest outfit. She wore it almost two decades later. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mandira posted a photo collage in a lavender saree.

In the top photo, she wore the saree with a strapless blouse. She accessorized with earrings and a neckpiece. She tied her hair back in a bun She smiled in the photo. She wrote, “World Cup March 2003.”

In a recent picture, in a selfie, she wore the same saree with a sleeveless blouse. She wore silver jewellery. Sporting her short hair, Mandira added a dot on her forehead. With the photo, she wrote, “Oct 31, 2022.”

She captioned it, “Same saree. Same person. 19 years later #worldcup2003 #righthererightnow.” She added Britney Spears’ Oops I Did It Again to her post.

Fans commented, “Remember seeing you in that long hair look years ago at the Bangalore airport and we did exchange hellos,” “Don’t agree, you are a much more dynamic person now! More power to you,” “We really miss you as host in world cup,” “Consistency and hard work is visible..after so many years looking younger and younger,” More power to you… same beauty with brains and loads of blessings good luck and success for every thing u do,” “More beautiful even after 19 year ….wow,” “Event green girl,” “Nothing changed except your hair,” “We really miss u as host in world cup,” “Aging has stopped for you,” “Younger then …. Hotter now,” “Great work The same yesterday, today and tomorrow…” “Beauty is growing with age” etc.