Who Charges The Most For Live Shows — SRK, Kareena Or Honey Singh? Check Out Stars’ Price-Tag

Bollywood stars are lighting up stages worldwide, and event organisers in Australia have finally revealed what it costs to bring India’s biggest entertainers to the global stage. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, promoters Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa shared inside details about star fees, popularity rankings, and what drives audiences abroad wild.

According to the organisers, Shah Rukh Khan sits firmly at the top of the male actor fee list, outcharging Salman Khan. “The moment he spreads his arms, half the country swoons,” they joked, citing his unmatched popularity, especially among women.

Among the current generation of actors, Ranveer Singh reportedly earns more than Kartik Aaryan, thanks to his flamboyant stage presence and growing global appeal.

The live music scene also has its reigning kings. Honey Singh, fresh off a major comeback, is currently the most expensive performer, ahead of Badshah and Karan Aujla. “Honey bro is in demand. He’s leading the market,” the organisers said, confirming his top spot in the artist fee hierarchy.

When it comes to female actors, Kareena Kapoor continues to rule. She is the most sought-after star in Australia, outshining Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Kriti Sanon. The organisers noted that Kareena, Aishwarya Rai, and Preity Zinta enjoy enduring popularity, especially with older, settled diaspora audiences willing to spend on premium experiences.

As ticket prices and demand continue to rise, it’s clear that Bollywood’s biggest names remain a massive draw on the global stage — and it comes with a superstar price tag.