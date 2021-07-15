Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara film turns 10: Learn valuable life lessons from Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol’s film

2011 Superhit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 10 years of release, here’s what this Zoya Akhtar directorial taught to all of us that stayed with us forever. Indian cinema has witnessed some impressive movies over the years across genres that have managed to win millions of hearts. These films come with a vast ensemble of cast and an impressive storyline which leaves a mark on the audience.

Zoya Akhtar directed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif in the lead. To note, this happened to be Zoya’s second directorial and she did manage to prove her mettle as a successful director.

Although Zoya had given numerous stunning movies in her career of over a decade, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will always be close to my heart, said Zoya Akhtar. It is a story about three childhood friends who go on a trip to Spain, but it turns out to be a trip of self-discovery.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara did not just appear with some beautiful picturesque spots, along with a heartfelt storyline and a good cast, but also some important life lessons which are also the need of the hour in this fast running life.

1.Work isn’t everything, it’s good to take a break for some time:

In our tech-savvy and fast-running lives, we have all been pretty much active and obsessed with professional life. Surely, hard work is the key to success. But over the years, we have been so obsessed with the work that we have almost forgotten that we have a life beyond our professional life.



However, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara allows us to think and realize that it’s okay to take out time for ourselves and that this continuous work will not give us everything.



2.Your friends know you the best:

Some relationships in our life stand by us through thick and thin and don’t judge us for the choices we make. But they always have our back. These are the people who can read our silences. There is no point in hiding things from them as they know us better than we know ourselves.

3.Live in the moment and grab the day:

Life is all about living in the present. Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara taught us that given the unpredictable nature of life, it is important to live in the moment instead of worrying about the future or regret about the past. Make the most of today.

4.Learn to forgive and forget:

There is no point in holding the grudges as it will hamper your peace of mind. Instead, just let go of the negativity and revive a beautiful relationship.

5.Money can’t buy everything:

Money is important for a fortunate life. But it is important to know that money can’t buy you everything. It is important to look out for things that make you happy from the inside and peaceful as well.



Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara won two awards at the 59th National Film Awards in the Best Audiography and Best Choreography categories. It also won several awards at regional ceremonies, mainly for the ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Director’; these include the Filmfare Awards, Stardust Awards, Zee Cine Awards, IIFAAwards, Screen Awards, and the Asian Film Awards.