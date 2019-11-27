5 Bollywood Actresses Who Entered The Industry After Marriage

In an industry where it is thought that an actress’s career gets over after her marriage, there are many actresses who entered the industry after their marriage. They made a mark in the industry with their talent and hard work and proved that your relationship is not something that can ever hamper your career. Let’s have a look at seven of these Bollywood actresses who entered the industry after marriage.

1) Chitrangada Singh

The hot ‘Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja’ actress Chitrangada Singh was already married to one of the leading golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa in 2001 before making her entry in Bollywood in 2003 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Started with small roles, Chitrangada is now a top actress and proves that marriage will never come in way of her acting career.

2) Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat entered the industry with this name but she wasn’t born with it. Before entering the industry, she was Reena Lamba who was married to Karan Singh Gill. Her husband was a pilot with Jet Airways. She changed the Bollywood scenario with her hot and steamy acting in Murder.

3) Sunny Leone

We all know that Sunny Leone was an adult movie star before the entered Bollywood. But many people were shocked when they were told that she was already married to Daniel Weber before she entered Bollywood with Jism 2. In fact, she was already married while being an adult movie star as well.

4) Aditi Rao Hyadri

The actress who is mow one of the most beautiful and royal-looking actress in Bollywood, was once married as well. She entered the industry with the movie Dilli 6 in 2008. Before that, she had already been married to Satyadeep Mishra in 2006 and even had a separation.

5) Mahi Gill

The hot and rustic actress Mahi Gill made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2003 with the movie Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. But before launching herself as a top actress in Dev D, Mahi Gill was Rimpy Kaur who was a married woman.