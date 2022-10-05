5 Pre-Festive Season Detox Tips To Help You Survive Festive Binge!

Prepare your body for the upcoming festivities. As the festive season approaches, we spoke with experts to learn about the best ways to detox before the festivities begin.

We are unable to limit our festive pleasures and consume too many fried, buttery, and sweet dishes during the festive season, which becomes a crucial time to detox,” suggests nutritionist Dr Archana Batra.

5 pre-festive season detox tips:

Opt for a Liver Cleanse

There are some simple ways to assist the liver in eliminating toxins. Hydration is essential. Water regulates our internal body temperature and improves nutrient absorption in our system. It even aids and assists digestion, which leads to detoxification. Depending on your activity level and bodyweight, you should drink 3-4 litres of water per day.

I also recommend drinking two glasses of warm water first thing in the morning to jumpstart your metabolism and flush out toxins, and then eating something after 30 minutes.

Apart from plain water, coconut water, herbal teas, and buttermilk can also help you stay hydrated throughout the day,” says health expert.

​​Exercise consistently

According to research, regular exercise reduces inflammation in the body and aids in the body’s detoxification processes. Any detoxification programme should include some form of exercise. “Exercise helps digestion.”

Yoga should also be included in your fitness routine. Dr. Archana Batra adds, “You can also go for a long walk to relieve stress and regulate your metabolism.”

Concentrate on gut health

Consume foods that help your gut to function properly. A healthy gut leads to better skin, less stress, and more balanced energy. One must concentrate solely on gut health. Take care of your digestive system. Your body can burn extra calories quickly if your gut is healthy.

Ensure that you don’t consume meat, fish, eggs, or dairy products. Instead, include more vegetables and fruits in your diet, as well as fresh juices, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains.

Gut-friendly beverages include detox water, herbal tea, and green tea. Limit your intake of alcoholic and aerated beverages. Reduce your intake of processed, high-carbohydrate, fatty foods, which contain extra calories. Also, wait 30 minutes before and after your meal before drinking water.” States health expert.

Eat fruits and vegetables

Include veggies and fruits, nuts, seeds into your regular diet .” Antioxidants such as vitamins A and C as well as selenium, and lutein, aid in the reduction of inflammation and oxidative stress caused by free radicals and toxins.

The consumption of vegetables may boost metabolism, reduce hunger, and boost feelings of fullness, which may facilitate weight loss, says a nutritionist. To maintain balance, choose a variety of fruits, healthy juices, proteins, fibre, and greens. “During this detox phase, the best way is to limit processed carbs and sugar,” says a health expert.

Get enough sleep

Because the holiday season requires many late nights, make sure you’re getting enough good quality sleep before the holiday season begins.

High-quality sleep allows your body and mind to recharge while also aiding in disease prevention.