Amitabh Bachchan began his Thursday by hitting the home gym with his grandson, Agastya Nanda amid the lockdown. Big B shared a mirror selfie with him and it surely is giving us workout motivation.

Amid the lockdown, Big B is spending time with his family and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is also staying with her kids Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli in Mumbai.

Often, Big B shares photos with his grandchildren on social media and recently had shared Navya’s graduation celebration at home on social media. Now, it looks like Mr. Bachchan was inspired by grandson Agastya to hit the home gym.

This post of Big B is inspirational and conveys of age being just a number. While see we both of them holding pretty heavy dumbbells, expressions on Big’s face assures you of adrenaline rush and wide smile on Agastya face can’t be missed. Big B’s this mirror clicked selfie is totally winning hearts and setting fitness goals.

He captioned this image as, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..”

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan shared how his family held mini graduation for Navya as she could not get a proper ceremony back in New York due to the lockdown. The photos of Shweta and Navya shared by Big B went viral on social media.