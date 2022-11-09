Abhishek Bachchan Shares Career Advice From Shah Rukh Khan That He Added To His Life-cart, “Don’t Focus On…”

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is winning accolades for his digital outings these days. His recent crime thriller, Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 has also opened to positive word of mouth. During its promotions, Bachchan shared a piece of advice he got from superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK during the initial stage of his acting career.

In his interaction, Abhishek was asked if he is waiting for any specific character that he has not portrayed on-screen but is willing to play, he replied, No! I’m very, very bad at this, I focus on whatever I’m doing right now, rather than what I can.”

The 46-year-old then went on recall receiving SRK’s wise words on this aspect of their career. He said, “In the very initial years of my career Shah Rukh Khan Ji explained this concept to me in the most precise manner. One day as both of us were having a conversation and I popped out the same question to him stating, you’ve done amazing work, which one is your favourite and what all roles would you like to do, to which Shah Rukh replied, ‘Whatever works and roles I’m doing right now. Always remember you’re an actor. Ask yourself and introspect, if whatever you are doing right now is not your favourite, then why are you even doing it? Don’t focus on what is going to happen in future. Just focus on your present and give your 100% to it’.”

“Since then I added this piece of advice to my life cart and I highly swear by this career advice,” added Abhishek.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in two films- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and Happy New Year (2014). Recently, the two collaborated on Bob Biswas, in which Bachchan played the titular role while it was produced by Khan.