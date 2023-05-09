Actress Adah Sharma Responds To Critics Labeling ‘The Kerala Story’ A Propaganda Film!

In a stunning display of bravery, actress Adah Sharma took on critics of her most recent film, “The Kerala Story,” who had dismissed it as mere propaganda. Despite the movie’s popularity and enthusiastic audience response, several critics doubt its veracity. Adah provided a meaningful message of knowledge and illumination for those doubtful on Twitter. She said that perhaps hearing testimonies from white girls will persuade the doubters that their Indian movie depicts a terrifying reality.

‘The Kerala Story’ Makes a Sensational Impact at the Box Office

And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make… pic.twitter.com/qYBp3B3owQ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023





‘The Kerala Story’ has received appreciation and awards in the industry since its debut on May 5. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, renowned for his precise forecasting, emphasized the movie’s outstanding box office results. Adarsh claims that the movie’s second day saw an increase in ticket sales that exceeded the double-digit threshold. The fact that “The Kerala Story” relies on word-of-mouth recommendations rather than established star power makes this accomplishment all the more impressive. At the Indian box office, the movie brought in a remarkable 19.25 crores.

Adah Sharma’s Captivating Portrayal in ‘The Kerala Story’

In the riveting cinematic experience “The Kerala Story,” the talented Adah Sharma takes on the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse who becomes a victim of the nefarious ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). This gripping film delves deep into the heart-wrenching tale of Fathima’s abduction and the subsequent coercion to forsake her faith. The documentary explores the horrific reality of the 32,000 women who disappeared from Kerala and eventually joined the notorious terrorist organization.

Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani are among the remarkable ensemble cast in Sudipto Sen’s direction and screenplay for “The Kerala Story.” The movie, however, generated controversy even before it was released because of its trailer, which implied that hundreds of girls from Kerala had disappeared only to be recruited by ISIS.

Controversy Surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’

The Kerala Story has enthralled spectators with its fascinating story and excellent performances despite the controversy surrounding its subject matter. Particularly praised and demonstrated by Adah Sharma’s acting range was her depiction of Fathima Ba.

It is crucial to recognize the hard work and commitment of the actors and crew of “The Kerala Story” as the movie continues to create waves in the entertainment world. Adah Sharma’s moving reaction to the critics serves as a sad reminder of the ability of film to illuminate sensitive subjects and spark vital discussions.