Adah Sharma Can’t Wait To Creep Out People On Halloween- Deets Inside

Halloween is upon us and the celebs are prepping for the festival of spooks. From Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Garner people are getting into the Halloween spirit. Also, Bollywood Diva, Adah Sharma was spotted shopping for Halloween props. While shopping in a store the actress looked like a little girl checking out spooky stuff. She further added, she enjoys shopping for whim-whams.

The actress made her debut in 2008 with the horror movie 1920 which was a hit at the box office. She followed it up with Commando 2 and Commando 3.

Since her debut film, in 1920, people associate her with horror and she adds that this genre will always be close to her heart. On being asked about the fun of scaring people as a witch for a day, she jokes that she’s a witch anyway, every day.

She was also seen posing with a broom. Many people will be at Halloween-themed parties this weekend, the actress said. When she was asked about her plan for the Halloween party, she said that she will be shooting on that day and will scare people on the sets as she is known to play creepy pranks.

31st October is that time of the year when we can look our best in our eerie attires. From fangs to capes, people are putting their best fashion foot forward by exploring scary masks and other props. People are looking forward to the Halloween party which is in full swing.