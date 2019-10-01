Aishwarya Rai’s Paris Fashion Week Style Slammed By Ace Designer Wendell Rodricks

Share

Aishwarya Rai turned heads when instead of walking the red carpets with other superstars, she walked the ramp with top names like Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Mahira Khan, etc. She slayed the ramp in a pink high-low flowery dress and made everyone a fan of her flowy and blossoming look.

Though few of her fans appreciated her look, few didn’t quite like it. Joining the league of people who disliked her look was Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. Fashion designer slammed the stylist team who couldn’t make Aishwarya look pretty on the ramp.

Wendell took to his Instagram account where he slammed the stylist team and asked the team to sack the stylist who made the prettiest actress look disastrous on the runway. Wendell’s Insta post read, “Loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make-up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.” His post also had a collage of Aishwarya’s looks and especially one of it was focusing on her eye makeup.