Akshay Kumar is one of the hardworking actors of B-town. He had appeared in several films portraying all kinds of roles. While some of his movies are blockbusters, some have ranked at the box office. Despite facing failure in 2022 as his movies didn’t work, Akshay didn’t let it affect him and he has been singing one movie after another.

Currently, Akki is shooting for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland. It is reported that he has suffered knee injury. Read on to know.

Akshay Kumar Gets Injured While Shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay has been shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff in Scotland.

Reportedly, while performing a stunt, the Ram Setu actor hurt his knee. A report in Hindustan Times stated that the star has been asked to stay away from doing actions for some time and he is currently shooting his other scenes with close-ups so that he can wrap up the Scotland schedule of his film.

The report further stated that Akshay is shooting with a brace on his knee. A source told the portal that the Sooryavanshi actor was shooting for an action sequence with his co-star Tiger Shroff, and during a particular action stunt the injury happened.

Akshay is known for his action scenes in films. We have seen him performing some really high octane action sequences in most of his movies. Also, when the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released, we saw him doing stunts with Tiger.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The action flick also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film is said to be releasing on December 25 this year.

Akshay Kumar’s Work Front

On the professional front, Akshay has an interesting slate of films. He has Capsule Gill, OMG:2 and Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake in his kitty.