Akshay Kumar Reveals He Was A Victim Of Nepotism In Bollywood, Ajay Devgn Replaced Him In The Movie Overnight

Akshay Kumar is today the Khiladi of Bollywood who started his journey in 1991. However, from being a chef to rising to such great heights didn’t come in easy for the star. He had to struggle a lot being an outsider in the industry. And was even a victim of nepotism. In an old video, Akshay Kumar was seen telling how he was replaced overnight by Star kid Ajay Devgn.

Now, there’s an old video of Akshay Kumar where he is seen talking about his early days in the industry that’s going viral. The video is from an old interview with Mid-Day, when Akshay Kumar got candid about the time when he was replaced overnight by Ajay Devgn for his career’s first film Phool Aur Kaante.

When Akshay was asked about the real sotry behind the replacement, he said, “I was in Phool Aur Kaante.” Accepting that he was set to star in the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante before he was replaced by Ajay Devgn, Akshay revealed during the interview that he had made sure he was a part of the making of all the songs, the photoshoots, and lots more. The actor went on to share the experience he had while being a part of the making of the songs. Moving on, Akshay revealed that night before the shoot, when he was preparing for his first day of the shoot, he received a call where he was told of being replaced. The actor laughed out on the incident and shared that he was told, “Bhai aap mat aana.” Watch the video below:

This may be the first example of nepotism.



This is how outsider Akshay Kumar got replaced by Nepotism Star Ajay Devgn overnight for "Phool aur kaante" (1991)



You cant imagine pain of Akshay Kumar at that time.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Nepotism #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/6zcL8nt31w — Sonu Nigam FC (@SonuNigam_FC) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmi Bomb is all set to release on OTT platform. The movie is also starring Kiara Advani along with him and will see him in a never-before-seen avatar.

