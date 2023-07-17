Akshay Kumar’s First Heroine Is Disappointed With The Actor For Not Replying To Her Texts 

Akshay Kumar had made his Bollywood debut through the film ‘Saugandh’ released in 1991. In ‘Saugandh’, Akshay Kumar starred opposite actress Shanti Priya. The duo also worked together in films like ‘Ikke Pe Ikka’ and ‘Oath’. Though Akshay Kumar went on to deliver many hit movies in his career, Shanti Priya soon disappeared from the industry. The actress has now given an interview in which she has revealed some shocking facts about Khiladi Kumar.

“Akshay Kumar Ghosted Me”, Shanti Priya

Shanti Priya made her comeback in the film industry through Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’. Recalling her interaction with Akshay Kumar on the Holiday set, Shanti Priya said she felt ghosted by the actor. According to the Saugandh actress, Akshay Kumar initially talked with her in a friendly way and with warmth. However, later when she messaged him for work, she didn’t receive any reply from the actor which left her disappointed.

This gesture of Akshay Kumar not only hurt Shanti Priya but her mother also. The actress’ mother then forbade her from making any contact with the OMG actor. Shanti Priya further expressed that due to this incident, she believed that no one should hold any kind of expectations from the film industry.

“You Can’t Play Heroine Anymore” Akshay Kumar

Shanti Priya further revealed that when shared her plans of returning to movies with Akshay, he said she can’t play the heroine anymore. On the Holiday set, Akshay said to Shanti Priya that she is still beautiful but in the film industry, women are not treated the same way after marriage. He further told her that she can’t play the heroine anymore in films which left Shanti Priya feeling disappointed.

Shanti Priya has also made a shocking claim that Akshay used to make fun of her dark skin on the set of Saugandh and other movies. Well, what are your views on Shanti Priya’s revelations about the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ actor?