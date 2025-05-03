Alia Bhatt To Debut At Cannes Film Festival, Says, ‘There’s Something Special…’ See Here!!!

Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival alongside Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses, is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She’s marking this milestone as she represents L’Oreal Paris as their global ambassador. Alia will make her red carpet appearance alongside former Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, at the prestigious event.

Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement about making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival, set for May 13-24, 2025, will feature Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, alongside global ambassadors like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult. According to ANI, Alia, making her debut at the festival, is thrilled to attend. She shared her excitement, saying:

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts, and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’.”

Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on what beauty means to her

Alia expressed her thoughts on beauty, describing it as individuality that transcends boundaries. Proud to represent L’Oréal Paris, the actress shared her feelings on being associated with the brand, as reported by ANI. “To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self-worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I’m proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light.”

Alia Bhatt captivated at the WAVES 2025 Summit, donning a beautiful Paithani saree

Alia Bhatt never misses a chance to turn heads with her fashion choices. At the WAVES 2025 Summit, the 32-year-old actress dazzled in a peach and orange Paithani saree. She paired it with a deep-neck blouse, merging traditional and modern styles. Alia completed the look with opal and emerald earrings, a neat bun adorned with gajra, a green bindi, and nude lipstick, embodying a perfect Maharashtrian vibe.

Upcoming works of Alia Bhatt

Alia will star in the upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, set to release on December 25, 2025. She will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. After the huge success of Brahmastra: Part One, Ayan Mukherji is gearing up for Part 2, where Alia will reprise her role.