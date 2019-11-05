Ambani Bahu Shloka Mehta Worked To Clean Dirty Mumbai Railway Station, Gets Praised

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Shloka Mehta is the eldest bahu in the Ambani family. She married the elder son Akash Ambani in March this year and has been making a lot of headlines ever since. She has been actively participating in upgrading the status of the poor and needy in the city and her work along with her mother in law Nita Ambani has garnered a lot of praises.

As per the pictures that were shared on one of her fan pages, Shloka Mehta was seen taking a team of volunteers to paint the Sandhurst railway station in Mumbai during 2016. The railways station is situated on the Central and Harbour lines of the Mumbai Suburban Railway division and it is the third stop from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

In the three pics that were shared, Shloka could be seen busy painting the railway station on behalf of a pan city drive to make the railway station beautiful. She was seen in a white printed t-shirt and track bottoms and without any kind of make-up. She was seen along with her colleagues/volunteers who were seen painting the British Era railway station. For this move, Shloka has received a lot of appreciation as well.