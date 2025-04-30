Ameesha Patel Says Salman Khan Shouldn’t Marry: ‘He’s A Cool Cat, Just The Way He Is’

Ameesha Patel, who remains single like several other Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, recently opened up about her views on relationships and her long-standing bond with Salman in a candid interview with Filmymantra Media.

Reflecting on the nature of marriages and divorces in the film industry, Ameesha said she’s seen all types of relationships around her. “I see harmonious ones like Sanju’s (Sanjay Dutt), and then there’s someone like Hrithik, who’s divorced but co-parenting beautifully with Sussanne. They’re best friends now. So who am I to judge?” she said.

When it came to Salman, Ameesha was full of praise, calling him “a cool cat” and adding, “I honestly don’t want to see him get married. He’s a loving, caring person and just a cool dude.”

When asked if she’d consider marrying Salman, Ameesha laughed off the idea. “I’d have to do a full interview with him—ask if he’s changed or not!” she joked. “He’s always been a loving friend and a very naughty buddy. He’s pulled so many pranks on me, even made me cry! He once nicknamed me ‘Meena Kumari’ because I was always crying thanks to his jokes. That’s the kind of bond we share—pure friendship. I can’t even imagine seeing him in that light.”

For those unfamiliar, Salman and Ameesha starred together in Yeh Hai Jalwa, a 2002 romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film, inspired by the American movie Carbon Copy, also featured Sanjay Dutt, Kader Khan, Rinke Khanna, and others. Despite a strong cast, it didn’t fare well at the box office.

As for their current work, Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which failed to strike a chord with audiences. He’s set to reunite with Sanjay Dutt for an upcoming action thriller and also has Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala in the works. Ameesha is yet to announce her next project.