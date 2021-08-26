Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Charge A Single Penny For His Next Film, Deets Inside

On being asked about Amitabh Bachchan not charging a single penny for Chehre, Anand Pandit told a publication, “To avoid any trouble while filing the tax books we decided to give the friendly appearance credits to Amit Ji.” He added, “Sir was so professional and committed that he also put his own money to commute.”

The director of the film, Rumi Jafry also spoke about casting Amitabh in a recent interview with a leading daily. He said, “After we finalised Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre, we started looking for other actors. I was looking for the second lead and Emraan fit right into the character I had envisioned. Even though I had never worked with him before, I had heard a lot about him in the industry. He is truly like Amit ji when it comes to professionalism–dedicated, hardworking and allows nothing to interfere with his work. He is very involved in the work he does. I wanted somebody just like him. When I approached him with Chehre, he, too, loved his character and was happy to come on board. Emraan’s work has turned out to be even better than I expected.”

Amitabh Bachchan is ideal for most of the new generation actors. He is dedicated to and focused on his art. On Tuesday, his film Kaala Patthar completed 42 years. The actor took a trip down to memory lane and also recalled his first job when he worked in a coal mine in Dhanbad and Asansol. Amitabh has many films in the pipeline. Some of them are Jhund, a remake of The Intern, Brahmastra, Mayday, and Goodbye. He has also recently returned to hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

About Chehre: Chehre is a mystery thriller. Besides Amitabh, it stars Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, and Rhea Chakraborty. After suffering several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will finally be released in theatres on the coming Friday. The film is helmed by Rumi Jafry.